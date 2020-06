Amenities

NOT AVAILABLE FEBRUARY OR MARCH. Price varies depending on length of stay and time of year. The Terrace is located just at the foot of Siesta Key Village giving quick easy access from the property to all that the area has to offer including direct beach access. The Terrace is a 17 story building with 4 units per floor, many of which stay unoccupied most of the year as many of them are only used as snow bird retreats. Noisy neighbors will not be an issue here. Nor will neighbors above you as this unit happens to be the penthouse offering not only peace and quiet but the most expansive views on Siesta Key. Building amenities include secured entry, elevator, and a heated swimming pool overlooking the beaches and gulf. This penthouse unit offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms within a split floor plan for maximum privacy. Beautifully updated ensuite bathrooms accompany each bedroom. The main living area boasts an open floor plan to take full advantage of the expansive views of both land and sea. A fully updated kitchen is equipped with 4-piece hidden appliance package and granite counters as the center of the living space. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors can be opened on two sides of the living space as well as both bedrooms. A unique feature of the unit includes access to the roof of the building where there is an ample size deck for your personal use from sun bathing to watching sunsets. Also an excellent location to watch events such as fireworks and the annual offshore grand prix.