Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo gulf front on #1 rated Siesta Key Beach!! Enjoy one bedroom with a queen bed and the second bedroom with a twin bed with a trundle that can be made up into a king. Each room feature its own private bathroom. Enjoy a day of sun and fun on Siesta Key Beach right outside your door. In the evening come back to your condo and enjoy eating dinner while watching the sun go down. After, walk in to Siesta Key Village with all its shopping and dining options or take the short drive over the bridge into Sarasota.

Available for weekly or monthly rental. No pets and no smoking. Laundry in the building and one reserved carport included. Available for all of season 2017