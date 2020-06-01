All apartments in Siesta Key
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:01 AM

4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD

4822 Ocean Boulevard · (941) 400-1322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4822 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy the phenomenal Gulf front panorama from this lovely 2nd floor remodeled condo in model condition. The wide open views of the Bay, Gulf and Big Pass and the twinkling lights of Lido and downtown are jaw dropping. Enter the lovely foyer with stone floors and architectural columns. Feast your eyes on the high end kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite countertops, deluxe appliances, bead board accent walls, customer light fixtures and breakfast bar. Lots of windows and sliders offer plenty of natural light. Spacious bedrooms and updated baths. The balcony is magical as you take in all the views and fresh air. A beautiful clubhouse, natural gas grill, fitness room and heated pool are yours to enjoy. Just down the street is the Siesta Key Village for shopping, restaurants and so much more!
Just a 5 minute walk to the village and beach. This is the PERFECT spot for your dream vacation. 3 month minimum rental per association.

The monthly rate has been reduced to $3,000 for off-season. GRAB it while you can!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
