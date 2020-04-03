4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

This tastefully updated second story WATERFRONT condo on Siesta Key is available as an annual furnished rental starting May 1st. You'll enjoy the sunset year round from your living room, master bedroom and balcony. Just up the street from Siesta Key Village and the island's world famous beaches, the condo is renovated throughout and has it's own washer/dryer. Electricity, water, sewer, a premium cable package with all the sports channels are all included in the rent - just bring your toothbrush and a bathing suit and enjoy beach life. Pet friendly for one pet up to 35 lbs! Call today for your private showing.