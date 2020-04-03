All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD

4660 Ocean Boulevard · (912) 704-2116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4660 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit I2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This tastefully updated second story WATERFRONT condo on Siesta Key is available as an annual furnished rental starting May 1st. You'll enjoy the sunset year round from your living room, master bedroom and balcony. Just up the street from Siesta Key Village and the island's world famous beaches, the condo is renovated throughout and has it's own washer/dryer. Electricity, water, sewer, a premium cable package with all the sports channels are all included in the rent - just bring your toothbrush and a bathing suit and enjoy beach life. Pet friendly for one pet up to 35 lbs! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
