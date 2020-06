Amenities

VACATION RENTAL ONLY!! DAILY OR WEEKLY!

1/1 OFF SEASON $165.0 DAILY SEASON $255 DAILY

1/1 WITH BALCONY OFF SEASON $195.00 DAILY , SEASON $275 DAILY

2/2 OFF SEASON $225.00 SEASON $295.00



TERRIFIC VACATION UNITS JUST SHORT STROLL TO THE WORLD FAMOUS BEACH WITH THE CRYSTAL WHITE SAND, SIESTA KEY BEACH. JUST DROP YOUR CANOE OR KAYAK IN THE CANAL ACROSS STREET, OR TAKE A STROLL DOWN THE SIESTA KEY VILLAGE. EVERY THING YOU NEED IN THIS TOTAL FURNISHED UNITS JUST BRING YOUR BEACH TOWEL AND ENJOY THE FLORIDA LIFE STYLE