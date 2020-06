Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village. This 4 story (elevator included) home offers 3 bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms and a garage. Enjoy breathtaking sunset’s, gulf breezes and a glass of wine from one of the balconies. After spending the day at the number 1 beach in the U.S., relax in your very private swim spa. Contact us today to make this beautiful home yours!