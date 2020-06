Amenities

pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool tennis court

1255 Dockside Place Available 07/01/20 Siesta Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at Harbor Towne and Yacht Club on Siesta Key. It over looks the canal to the inter-coastal water way. You can walk to Siesta Key Beach and into the Siesta Key Village. The community has heated pool and tennis courts. Rent for off season May to Dec $3000 Is available for 2021 season



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839880)