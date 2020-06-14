/
1 bedroom apartments
69 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117
117 Pass Key Rd, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
656 sqft
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
124 COLUMBUS BOULEVARD
124 Columbus Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,744
210 sqft
Modern style one Bedroom Suite, sleeps 4 persons. Full size kitchen with Refrigerator, Microwave and Range. Kitchen has eat in area. Sleeper sofa that sleeps 2. Beautiful renovated bath with aquatic tiles. Large screen television.
Results within 1 mile of Siesta Key
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101
1604 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
540 sqft
Short term, one bedroom condo in waterfront community walking distance to Siesta Key.. - This cozy one bedroom condo, on the ground floor, would be a great place for a base camp for your fun in the sun.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1648 REDWOOD STREET
1648 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
633 sqft
If you're looking to live close to Siesta Key, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment may be just the place for you! This second floor unit is complete with crown molding, neutral paint, and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6451 ELMWOOD AVENUE
6451 Elmwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
645 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION Rental: $750/WEEK. $750/WEEK. MINIMUM 7 DAY stay. Monthly/Seasonal rent available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1700 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
607 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021 at $2000/month or JULY-DECEMBER, 2020 at $1600/month. Adorable ground floor one bedroom, one bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED RENTAL ON THE BEACH on Lido Key. Convenient to pool and private beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
2100 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
2100 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
778 sqft
Cute one bedroom condo on the first floor of Lido Harbor South. King sized bed in the master bedroom, and fold out couch in the living room. Just steps away from the swimming pool and located right on Lido Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Siesta Key
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C
2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
661 sqft
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2054 Arlington St Apt 100
2054 Arlington Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath downstairs corner unit with parking and washer/dryer in unit AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK IN AUGUST. I also have 2 more 1 bedrooms in the complex available sooner if need be.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,450
900 sqft
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3245 BENEVA ROAD
3245 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
694 sqft
Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1100 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
918 sqft
Beautifully decorated condo in Sarasota Florida right on Lido Beach.
