143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE

Amenities
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021. Beautiful Furnished Villa, Active Over 55 Community, Porcelain Tile & Berber Carpet, Walking Distance to Siesta Key Village, Private Beach For Residents Only, 2 Pools, Clubhouse, Exercise Room, Shuffle Board, Grounds Security, Tiki Hut on The Beach, Quiet Community to Relax & Enjoy Paradise. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. 2 Month Minimum. Seasonal Rate $3300 Per Month. Off Season Rate $1800 Per Month. Off Season Guest Will Be Charged For Electric. Please Call For Availability.