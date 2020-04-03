143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021. Beautiful Furnished Villa, Active Over 55 Community, Porcelain Tile & Berber Carpet, Walking Distance to Siesta Key Village, Private Beach For Residents Only, 2 Pools, Clubhouse, Exercise Room, Shuffle Board, Grounds Security, Tiki Hut on The Beach, Quiet Community to Relax & Enjoy Paradise. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. 2 Month Minimum. Seasonal Rate $3300 Per Month. Off Season Rate $1800 Per Month. Off Season Guest Will Be Charged For Electric. Please Call For Availability.