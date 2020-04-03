All apartments in Siesta Key
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE
143 Whispering Sands Drive · (941) 724-4989
Location

143 Whispering Sands Drive, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit N/A · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021. Beautiful Furnished Villa, Active Over 55 Community, Porcelain Tile & Berber Carpet, Walking Distance to Siesta Key Village, Private Beach For Residents Only, 2 Pools, Clubhouse, Exercise Room, Shuffle Board, Grounds Security, Tiki Hut on The Beach, Quiet Community to Relax & Enjoy Paradise. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. 2 Month Minimum. Seasonal Rate $3300 Per Month. Off Season Rate $1800 Per Month. Off Season Guest Will Be Charged For Electric. Please Call For Availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE have any available units?
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE have?
Some of 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
