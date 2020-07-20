769 Minerva Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ADORABLE 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home in Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS living area. LOVELY kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen overlooks open living area, with a clear view of the backyard through the sliding glass door. Plenty of natural light throughout. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing in your enclosed backyard patio. Fresh paint and tile throughout.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Please call Atrium Management at 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE September 15th, 2019!!!



