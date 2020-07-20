All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
769 Minerva Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

769 Minerva Lane

769 Minerva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

769 Minerva Lane, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ADORABLE 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home in Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS living area. LOVELY kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen overlooks open living area, with a clear view of the backyard through the sliding glass door. Plenty of natural light throughout. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing in your enclosed backyard patio. Fresh paint and tile throughout.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Please call Atrium Management at 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE September 15th, 2019!!!

(RLNE4940180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Minerva Lane have any available units?
769 Minerva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 769 Minerva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
769 Minerva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Minerva Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 Minerva Lane is pet friendly.
Does 769 Minerva Lane offer parking?
No, 769 Minerva Lane does not offer parking.
Does 769 Minerva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Minerva Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Minerva Lane have a pool?
No, 769 Minerva Lane does not have a pool.
Does 769 Minerva Lane have accessible units?
No, 769 Minerva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Minerva Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Minerva Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Minerva Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Minerva Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
