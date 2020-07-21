All apartments in Seminole County
727 SUGAR BAY WAY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

727 SUGAR BAY WAY

727 Sugar Bay Way · No Longer Available
Location

727 Sugar Bay Way, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
727 Sugar Bay Way #11, Great 2/2 first floor unit, All stainless kitchen appliances, full size washer & dryer hookup in laundry room, 2 master suites, brand new tiled shower /tub combo, brand new shaker style kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops and that it is on the first floor and new ac unit covered porch, community 2 pools, spa, gym, gate, tennis, playground, gazebo, small laundry room. Trash and grounds included. All new tenants must register the vehicle with HOA and fill out the resident form only. Water is provided through the HOA but the tenant is responsible for payment throughout the tenancy. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY have any available units?
727 SUGAR BAY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY have?
Some of 727 SUGAR BAY WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 SUGAR BAY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
727 SUGAR BAY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 SUGAR BAY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 727 SUGAR BAY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 727 SUGAR BAY WAY offers parking.
Does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 SUGAR BAY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 727 SUGAR BAY WAY has a pool.
Does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY have accessible units?
No, 727 SUGAR BAY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 SUGAR BAY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 SUGAR BAY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 727 SUGAR BAY WAY has units with air conditioning.
