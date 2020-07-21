Amenities

727 Sugar Bay Way #11, Great 2/2 first floor unit, All stainless kitchen appliances, full size washer & dryer hookup in laundry room, 2 master suites, brand new tiled shower /tub combo, brand new shaker style kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops and that it is on the first floor and new ac unit covered porch, community 2 pools, spa, gym, gate, tennis, playground, gazebo, small laundry room. Trash and grounds included. All new tenants must register the vehicle with HOA and fill out the resident form only. Water is provided through the HOA but the tenant is responsible for payment throughout the tenancy. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.