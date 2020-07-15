All apartments in Seminole County
5780 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd (CR427) SEMINOLE
5780 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd (CR427) SEMINOLE

5780 Ronald Reagan Boulevard · (407) 333-1010 ext. 3
Location

5780 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Seminole County, FL 32773

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5780 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd (CR427) SEMINOLE · Avail. Sep 11

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
5780 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd (CR427) SEMINOLE Available 09/11/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - $1,250.00 - 3/1, Single-Family Home, 1-Car Carport, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Galley Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Garage Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Terrazzo Tile Flooring Throughout Home, Fenced Backyard, Pets OK, (No More Than 3 pets, under 25 lbs.) Pest Control Included By Owner, Year Built: 1959/1260 Sq. Ft.

Directions: Head southwest on I-4 W, Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 98 toward Lake Mary/Heathrow, Use the middle lane to turn left onto W Lake Mary Blvd (signs for Sanford Airport), Use the right lane to merge onto I-4 E via the ramp to Daytona Beach, Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 101B-101C for FL-417 toward Sanford, Merge onto FL-417 Toll S, Take exit 49 for Lake Mary Blvd, Turn right onto N Ronald Reagan Blvd.

(RLNE4195580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

