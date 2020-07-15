Amenities

5780 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd (CR427) SEMINOLE Available 09/11/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - $1,250.00 - 3/1, Single-Family Home, 1-Car Carport, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Galley Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Garage Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Terrazzo Tile Flooring Throughout Home, Fenced Backyard, Pets OK, (No More Than 3 pets, under 25 lbs.) Pest Control Included By Owner, Year Built: 1959/1260 Sq. Ft.



Directions: Head southwest on I-4 W, Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 98 toward Lake Mary/Heathrow, Use the middle lane to turn left onto W Lake Mary Blvd (signs for Sanford Airport), Use the right lane to merge onto I-4 E via the ramp to Daytona Beach, Use the right 2 lanes to take exit 101B-101C for FL-417 toward Sanford, Merge onto FL-417 Toll S, Take exit 49 for Lake Mary Blvd, Turn right onto N Ronald Reagan Blvd.



