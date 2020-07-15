All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:30 PM

5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE

5323 Hidden Cypress Lane · (407) 486-5312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5323 Hidden Cypress Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Tenant approved, waiting for deposit*** Beautiful, clean, and BRIGHT Seminole County town home located in great Seminole County school district. Sitting handsomely on a **WATERFRONT view** with **NO REAR NEIGHBORS**! This 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage beauty was built in year 2010 and features 1,558 sq feet of spacious floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" cherry cabinets, and tile back splash. The washer, dryer, and 3 bedrooms, and 2 additional bathrooms are located upstairs. Great **gated** community and location- close to shopping, highway 417, UCF, and prime Orlando business areas! **NEUTRAL PAINT** **WASHER DRYER INCLUDED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE have any available units?
5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE have?
Some of 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE offers parking.
Does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE have a pool?
No, 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE have accessible units?
No, 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5323 HIDDEN CYPRESS LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity