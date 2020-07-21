All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM

4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP

4992 Rock Rose Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4992 Rock Rose Loop, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath corner lot house located in the desirable community of Retreat at Wekiva. This open floor plan features a separate formal dining and a great room. Plenty of natural light with high ceilings.The kitchen features newer Samsung stainless steel appliances and has a breakfast nook that has beautiful views of the backyard. The great room opens into a screened in patio that overlooks a large backyard. The master bedroom has a double door entry, two walk in closets and sliding door that opens into the patio.The master bathroom has separate his and her vanities, soaker tub and shower. The split plan features the other two rooms with a shared full bathroom. The laundry room has washer dryer, with a washing tub. Two car garage and pavered driveway. Close to I-4 and major shopping centers and restaurants, 25 minutes from the world famous Daytona beach. Zoned for A rated schools. Schedule your showing today !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP have any available units?
4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP have?
Some of 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP is not pet friendly.
Does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP offers parking.
Does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP have a pool?
No, 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
