4992 ROCK ROSE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 3 bed 2 bath corner lot house located in the desirable community of Retreat at Wekiva. This open floor plan features a separate formal dining and a great room. Plenty of natural light with high ceilings.The kitchen features newer Samsung stainless steel appliances and has a breakfast nook that has beautiful views of the backyard. The great room opens into a screened in patio that overlooks a large backyard. The master bedroom has a double door entry, two walk in closets and sliding door that opens into the patio.The master bathroom has separate his and her vanities, soaker tub and shower. The split plan features the other two rooms with a shared full bathroom. The laundry room has washer dryer, with a washing tub. Two car garage and pavered driveway. Close to I-4 and major shopping centers and restaurants, 25 minutes from the world famous Daytona beach. Zoned for A rated schools. Schedule your showing today !!