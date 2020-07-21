435 Wymore Road, Unit 206

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Updated studio for rent at Serravella in Altamonte Springs. Unit features a brand new a/c unit, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, crown molding and a private balcony overlooking the tennis court and swimming pool. Unit has also been freshly painted throughout. Kitchen has enough space for a dinette table and chairs. Community is located within minutes from Uptown Altamonte, Cranes Roost Park, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to S.R. 436 and I-4. Unit is available for a 7 month lease term. No pets allowed. Association approval required.

Studio apartment, located on the 2nd floor. Serravella is located within minutes from Uptown Altamonte and I-4.