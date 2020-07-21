All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:05 PM

435 Wymore Road, Unit 206

435 Wymore Road · No Longer Available
Location

435 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Updated studio for rent at Serravella in Altamonte Springs. Unit features a brand new a/c unit, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, crown molding and a private balcony overlooking the tennis court and swimming pool. Unit has also been freshly painted throughout. Kitchen has enough space for a dinette table and chairs. Community is located within minutes from Uptown Altamonte, Cranes Roost Park, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to S.R. 436 and I-4. Unit is available for a 7 month lease term. No pets allowed. Association approval required.
Studio apartment, located on the 2nd floor. Serravella is located within minutes from Uptown Altamonte and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 have any available units?
435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 have?
Some of 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 pet-friendly?
No, 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 offer parking?
No, 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 does not offer parking.
Does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 have a pool?
Yes, 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 has a pool.
Does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 Wymore Road, Unit 206 has units with air conditioning.
