All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 405 Wymore Rd #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
405 Wymore Rd #102
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

405 Wymore Rd #102

405 Wymore Road · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

405 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 Wymore Rd #102 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
405 Wymore Rd #102 Available 08/15/20 Ground Floor Unit in Serravella at Spring Valley! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Recently updated ground floor unit in Altamonte Springs! This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Open floor plan...living room and dining room combined with sliding glass doors going out onto the screened porch. Washer and Dryer included! Water/Sewer/Trash included!
Great Seminole County location...convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, hospital and major roads!
Community features include a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Tennis Court.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Dining Room
Family Room
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Inside Utility with Washer/Dryer
Tub/Shower Combo
Screened Porch
Open Parking
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5277315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Wymore Rd #102 have any available units?
405 Wymore Rd #102 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Wymore Rd #102 have?
Some of 405 Wymore Rd #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Wymore Rd #102 currently offering any rent specials?
405 Wymore Rd #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Wymore Rd #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Wymore Rd #102 is pet friendly.
Does 405 Wymore Rd #102 offer parking?
Yes, 405 Wymore Rd #102 offers parking.
Does 405 Wymore Rd #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Wymore Rd #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Wymore Rd #102 have a pool?
Yes, 405 Wymore Rd #102 has a pool.
Does 405 Wymore Rd #102 have accessible units?
Yes, 405 Wymore Rd #102 has accessible units.
Does 405 Wymore Rd #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Wymore Rd #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Wymore Rd #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Wymore Rd #102 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 405 Wymore Rd #102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity