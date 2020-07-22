All apartments in Seminole County
3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE
3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE

3485 Scout Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3485 Scout Lake Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
As you enter this magnificent home the spacious floor plan and fantastic layout begin to unravel. The lower level features a formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen, family room, office/additional bedroom all surrounding a magnificent grand staircase. The over sized kitchen features two large closet pantries, chef's island, computer workstation, nook and bar area. The family room overlooking the kitchen features new tile flooring, fireplace and sliding doors leading to the screened lanai and pool area. On the second level, this home features and over sized master en suite, 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large bonus room with wet bar. The private screened pool and fenced in back yard are perfect for entertaining. Close to major highways and The University of Central Florida. The property has completely repaired including new roof, new tile floor downstairs, new paint for the entire interior and new pool screens. Great location with tons of space!

Owner would consider a lease term shorter than one year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE have any available units?
3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE have?
Some of 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE offers parking.
Does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
