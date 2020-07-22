3485 SCOUT LAKE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

As you enter this magnificent home the spacious floor plan and fantastic layout begin to unravel. The lower level features a formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen, family room, office/additional bedroom all surrounding a magnificent grand staircase. The over sized kitchen features two large closet pantries, chef's island, computer workstation, nook and bar area. The family room overlooking the kitchen features new tile flooring, fireplace and sliding doors leading to the screened lanai and pool area. On the second level, this home features and over sized master en suite, 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large bonus room with wet bar. The private screened pool and fenced in back yard are perfect for entertaining. Close to major highways and The University of Central Florida. The property has completely repaired including new roof, new tile floor downstairs, new paint for the entire interior and new pool screens. Great location with tons of space!



Owner would consider a lease term shorter than one year