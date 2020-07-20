All apartments in Seminole County
321 Croton Drive

321 Croton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

321 Croton Drive, Seminole County, FL 32751

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning contemporary 4 bedroom ranch home, fully renovated in 2019 (Including Brand New Roof, and 2 new A/C Units), offers over 2900 square feet of luxurious living space. Designed to perfection this home offers the highest level of finishes and ideal floor plan. The chefGÇÖs kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and large center island opens to the spacious family room and dining area with a fabulous custom built bar perfect for entertaining on any scale. The spacious living room features a dramatic wood burning fireplace and gleaming porcelain floors. The large master suite features a spa like bath and walk in closet. Adjacent to the master are two additional bedrooms and bath. An in-law suite with itGÇÖs own kitchen and bath make this the ideal home for all. Completing the home is an oversized 2 car garage with a workshop.

Listing Courtesy Of BHHS FLORIDA REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

