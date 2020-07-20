321 Croton Drive

Amenities

Stunning contemporary 4 bedroom ranch home, fully renovated in 2019 (Including Brand New Roof, and 2 new A/C Units), offers over 2900 square feet of luxurious living space. Designed to perfection this home offers the highest level of finishes and ideal floor plan. The chefGÇÖs kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and large center island opens to the spacious family room and dining area with a fabulous custom built bar perfect for entertaining on any scale. The spacious living room features a dramatic wood burning fireplace and gleaming porcelain floors. The large master suite features a spa like bath and walk in closet. Adjacent to the master are two additional bedrooms and bath. An in-law suite with itGÇÖs own kitchen and bath make this the ideal home for all. Completing the home is an oversized 2 car garage with a workshop.



