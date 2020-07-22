All apartments in Seminole County
303 EARL STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

303 EARL STREET

303 Earl Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 Earl Street, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously Updated 3 / 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Story 2365 sq ft Pool home. Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance!

Freshly painted inside and out. Privacy Fenced Yard with Double Car Garage located in Sanlando Springs neighborhood. You will be moving into a beautiful home with a fully upgraded Kitchen with Silestone / Quartz counter tops, gorgeous back splash, under and over cabinet lighting & Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. Great floor plan with open concept Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Family Room with fireplace opens to kitchen with island eating area and French doors that lead to additional large bonus room with amazing windows that overlooks the pool. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths on upper level including the master bedroom which has an oversized walk-in closet and full bath with extra-large, custom shower stall. All 3 Bedrooms upstairs have real wood floors. Additional room on lower level that can be used as another bedroom, office, craft room or playroom. Great room if you work from home! All appliances including Whirlpool washer & dryer. Pool area includes beautiful custom Bronze Siesta LED Lights that are set on a dusk/dawn timer but can be turned on manually for entertaining / parties /evenings around the pool. Conveniently located near I-4, Altamonte Mall, & Uptown Altamonte/Cranes Roost Park. Steps away from new Rolling Hills Green Park. Full Lawn and pool service Included in Rent Price. Well behaved, family friendly pets welcome with Proper References & Owner Approval. Move in Ready! Come enjoy maintenance free living! Enjoy your weekends doing what you want to do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

