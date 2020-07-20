All apartments in Seminole County
2791 Blue Raven Ct
2791 Blue Raven Ct

2791 Blue Raven Court · No Longer Available
Location

2791 Blue Raven Court, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home Egrets Landing Community - This spacious 4 bed 2 bathroom home is available now located in a gated community , great school district and near shopping and dining. Includes eating space in kitchen and dining/living room combo. Brand new carpets as well. Split floor plan master bedroom on one side separate from the 3 other rooms. Fenced back yard. Close to shops , restaurants and 2 miles from the Lake Mary Sun-rail Station for those easy commutes to work or play. Access to community pool. Washer/Dryer included.Centrally located to major highways, I-4 and the 417. , . If your a lover of natural this home is for you! With nearby Rocky Spring, Black Bear , and Lower Wekiva State Reserves. Central Florida Zoo, Lake Jessup and Monroe as well. Move in ready , This won't last!

(RLNE4944827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 Blue Raven Ct have any available units?
2791 Blue Raven Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2791 Blue Raven Ct have?
Some of 2791 Blue Raven Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 Blue Raven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2791 Blue Raven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 Blue Raven Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2791 Blue Raven Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2791 Blue Raven Ct offer parking?
No, 2791 Blue Raven Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2791 Blue Raven Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2791 Blue Raven Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 Blue Raven Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2791 Blue Raven Ct has a pool.
Does 2791 Blue Raven Ct have accessible units?
No, 2791 Blue Raven Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 Blue Raven Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2791 Blue Raven Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2791 Blue Raven Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2791 Blue Raven Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
