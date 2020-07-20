2791 Blue Raven Ct

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home Egrets Landing Community - This spacious 4 bed 2 bathroom home is available now located in a gated community , great school district and near shopping and dining. Includes eating space in kitchen and dining/living room combo. Brand new carpets as well. Split floor plan master bedroom on one side separate from the 3 other rooms. Fenced back yard. Close to shops , restaurants and 2 miles from the Lake Mary Sun-rail Station for those easy commutes to work or play. Access to community pool. Washer/Dryer included.Centrally located to major highways, I-4 and the 417. , . If your a lover of natural this home is for you! With nearby Rocky Spring, Black Bear , and Lower Wekiva State Reserves. Central Florida Zoo, Lake Jessup and Monroe as well. Move in ready , This won't last!



(RLNE4944827)