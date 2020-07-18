2549 Grassy Point Drive #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Newly Renovated! One Bedroom! Lake View! First Floor! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this newly renovated Lake Front Condo.ADORABLE kitchen features a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Large sliding door allows for lots of natural light. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing on the private screened patio overlooking the lake.The bedroom features a STUNNING lake view, spacious walk in closet and a recently renovated bathroom with a deep tub.Amenities include two swimming pools, fitness center, tennis court, playground, clubhouse, and access to fishing. No pets.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, Lake Mary Blvd, and more. Zoned for Longwood Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 or got to Atriummanagement.com to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818159)