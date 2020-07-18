All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2549 Grassy Point Drive #107
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2549 Grassy Point Drive #107

2549 Grassy Point Drive · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2549 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 · Avail. now

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Newly Renovated! One Bedroom! Lake View! First Floor! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this newly renovated Lake Front Condo.ADORABLE kitchen features a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Large sliding door allows for lots of natural light. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing on the private screened patio overlooking the lake.The bedroom features a STUNNING lake view, spacious walk in closet and a recently renovated bathroom with a deep tub.Amenities include two swimming pools, fitness center, tennis court, playground, clubhouse, and access to fishing. No pets.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, Lake Mary Blvd, and more. Zoned for Longwood Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 or got to Atriummanagement.com to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 have any available units?
2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 have?
Some of 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 currently offering any rent specials?
2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 pet-friendly?
No, 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 offer parking?
No, 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 does not offer parking.
Does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 have a pool?
Yes, 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 has a pool.
Does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 have accessible units?
No, 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2549 Grassy Point Drive #107?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity