Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Really nice one story, 2bed/2bath condo in Winter Park. The complex has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and 2 tennis courts. The unit features cathedral ceiling, laminate & Tile floors, beautifully updated kitchen with Breakfast bar, and eat-in area. Nice screened in patio overlooking greenspace. Updated master bath with shower and separate dressing area. Large master bedroom with entrance to screened room. Close to shopping and major highways. Sorry NO PETS!