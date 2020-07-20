All apartments in Seminole County
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1020 Spring Garden Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1020 Spring Garden Street

1020 Spring Garden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1020 Spring Garden Street, Seminole County, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take me home tonight! If location and schools are a determining factor in your quest to find the perfect home, then your search stops here! Welcome to unincorporated Seminole county! Sanlando is a small loving community decorated with a fine tune of nature and nurture. All the perks of joining the elite A-rated school districts without the heavy HOA price tag! An outdoor patio meant for entertaining with newly installed custom tile, an in-ground oversized pool, brand new screen enclosure, and outdoor bath access. Utilize the luxury during the holidays of having a kitchen/living room combo equipped with L-dining bar and a separate formal dining area. Granite counter tops and matching stainless steel appliances will certainly be one of the many focal points this home has to offer. With the perfect combination of preservation and new this home has breathtaking exposed wooden beams aligning the majestic wood burning fireplace to create a show stopping visual. BRAND NEW HVAC and handler that come with a 10 year warranty! Newly replaced double paned energy efficient windows with a transferrable LIFETIME warranty! Fully fenced in yard. Metal shed with concrete foundation for lawn care. A custom built barn completely drywalled, tile floors, and air condition for turning dreams into reality! Oversized garage with fully built in workshop. RV/Boat carport! Just a hop skip and stones throw away from all of the downtown community amenities. Upscale shopping, cranes roost park, and Florida Hospital only minutes away!

Listing Courtesy Of PREMIUM PROPERTIES R.E SERVICE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Spring Garden Street have any available units?
1020 Spring Garden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1020 Spring Garden Street have?
Some of 1020 Spring Garden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Spring Garden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Spring Garden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Spring Garden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Spring Garden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Spring Garden Street offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Spring Garden Street offers parking.
Does 1020 Spring Garden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Spring Garden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Spring Garden Street have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Spring Garden Street has a pool.
Does 1020 Spring Garden Street have accessible units?
No, 1020 Spring Garden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Spring Garden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Spring Garden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Spring Garden Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Spring Garden Street has units with air conditioning.
