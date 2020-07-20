1020 Spring Garden Street

Amenities

Take me home tonight! If location and schools are a determining factor in your quest to find the perfect home, then your search stops here! Welcome to unincorporated Seminole county! Sanlando is a small loving community decorated with a fine tune of nature and nurture. All the perks of joining the elite A-rated school districts without the heavy HOA price tag! An outdoor patio meant for entertaining with newly installed custom tile, an in-ground oversized pool, brand new screen enclosure, and outdoor bath access. Utilize the luxury during the holidays of having a kitchen/living room combo equipped with L-dining bar and a separate formal dining area. Granite counter tops and matching stainless steel appliances will certainly be one of the many focal points this home has to offer. With the perfect combination of preservation and new this home has breathtaking exposed wooden beams aligning the majestic wood burning fireplace to create a show stopping visual. BRAND NEW HVAC and handler that come with a 10 year warranty! Newly replaced double paned energy efficient windows with a transferrable LIFETIME warranty! Fully fenced in yard. Metal shed with concrete foundation for lawn care. A custom built barn completely drywalled, tile floors, and air condition for turning dreams into reality! Oversized garage with fully built in workshop. RV/Boat carport! Just a hop skip and stones throw away from all of the downtown community amenities. Upscale shopping, cranes roost park, and Florida Hospital only minutes away!



