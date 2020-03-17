Rent Calculator
742 Star Pointe Drive
Last updated March 17 2020
742 Star Pointe Drive
742 Star Pointe Drive
No Longer Available
Location
742 Star Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL 33584
Parsons Pointe
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedoom 2 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedromo 2 bath home in subdivision. house is equiped with ADT and home can be controlled remotely from access to the home and controls for lights a/c etc.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5522119)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 Star Pointe Drive have any available units?
742 Star Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seffner, FL
.
Is 742 Star Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
742 Star Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Star Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 742 Star Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seffner
.
Does 742 Star Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 742 Star Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 742 Star Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Star Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Star Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 742 Star Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 742 Star Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 742 Star Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Star Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Star Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Star Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 742 Star Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
