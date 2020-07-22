Apartment List
/
FL
/
seffner
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:00 PM

127 Apartments for rent in Seffner, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Seffner offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
204 Montara Dr.
204 Montara Drive, Seffner, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3339 sqft
5 Bedroom Home For Rent in Seffner! - Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Sagamore Trace of Seffner. Formal living area, large open family living/dining/kitchen area.
Results within 5 miles of Seffner
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1200 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
17 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
51 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,457
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
37 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
23 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,262
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
33 Units Available
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1406 sqft
Close to Highway 60, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a resort-style pool, a clubhouse and a dog park, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
269 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
12 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 Oliveto Verdi Ct
1022 Oliveto Verdi Court, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2503 sqft
La Colina Community Valrico - Single family home located in the gated community of La Colina. This beautiful two story 2497 sq ftm "Massachusetts" home has five bedrooms and 3.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Golden Pond Ct
202 Golden Pond Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1242 sqft
2/1.5 townhome in the heart of Valrico - Please call Tina Maley at 813 598 3071 for more information on this home. 2/1.5 townhome end unit in Oak Valley the heart of Valrico. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Heather Lakes at Brandon
1245 Coolridge Drive
1245 Coolridge Drive, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
- Call today to schedule an appointment to see this beautiful 2 bedroom villa! This villa has tile flooring throughout, a fenced in yard, central air, plenty of natural lighting and has been freshly painted.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203
804 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
718 sqft
Upgraded 1/1 with Den for Rent in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our upgraded and remodeled condo located in Brandon, FL. The property features 1 bedroom with an additional den off the kitchen and 1 full bathroom.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2212 Golden Oak Ln
2212 Golden Oak Lane, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Valrico, new roof (2020), newer A/C (2015) and water heater (2016), ceramic floors throughout downstairs, new carpet on stairs and upstairs. Updated kitchen with granite counters, screened porch overlooks quiet treed area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Russellwood
705 Russell Ln Apt 212
705 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
Has been completely remodeled- everything new,close to everything. New Wood Laminate and new carpet. New appliances Easy access to I75 and the Selmon Expressway for a quick commute to Tampa. Ten minutes to Brandon mall.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3506 KEARSNEY ABBEY CIRCLE
3506 Kearsney Abbey Circle, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1918 sqft
This spacious 1,936 sq. ft. floorplan is complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen has a center island and overlooks an open family room, which is great for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Providence Lakes
1304 KELRIDGE PLACE
1304 Kelridge Place, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1490 sqft
Providence Lakes Townhomes is a gated townhome community near everything! Near Providence & Causeway Blvd this is the perfect location for easy access to everything! This spacious townhome has 2 large bedrooms and 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2403 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE
2403 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
This maintenance free, 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2428 EARLSWOOD COURT
2428 Earlswood Court, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1657 sqft
Here is your chance to rent the awesome 2 bed 2 1/2 bath W/LOFT end unit town home. There is a 2 car Garage on conservation. Granite counters, wood cabinets, 3 panal padio door. Lake on side of house.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
608 Lynchburg Dr
608 Lynchburg Drive, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
Quiet and quaint townhouse neighborhood in Kings Court in Brandon near the Brandon hospital. Bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor, new carpet upstairs, extra large master suite includes oversized closet with an extra storage closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Seffner, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Seffner offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Seffner. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Seffner can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Seffner 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSeffner Apartments with BalconiesSeffner Apartments with Garages
Seffner Apartments with ParkingSeffner Apartments with PoolsSeffner Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Seffner Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeffner Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLMascotte, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa