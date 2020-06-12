/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:45 PM
204 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seffner, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
702 Chadsworth Avenue
702 Chadsworth Avenue, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1209 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,209 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Parsons Pointe
1 Unit Available
423 Maple Pointe Drive
423 Maple Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1403 SOUTHWOOD DRIVE
1403 Southwood Drive, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1152 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on private corner lot with no backyard neighbors. New paint and appliances. Home has a spacious feel with cathedral ceilings throughout. The entire home has laminate flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
406 DOWN PINE DRIVE
406 Down Pine Drive, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2113 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Features include a two-car garage with tile and durable vinyl plank flooring throughout the interior.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Parsons Pointe
1 Unit Available
431 MAPLE POINTE DRIVE
431 Maple Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL
If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, look no further. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and beautiful paint, durable vinyl plank, and tile throughout the home's interior.
Results within 1 mile of Seffner
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Melrose Street
1101 Melrose Street, Mango, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11616 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
This is a great community to live in with large trees and yards. Spacious units. Close drive to Busch Gardens, shopping, and attractions. Quick access to nearby exit to I-4. One mile from Walmart. Nearby parks, baseball fields, and dog park.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRANDON HOME AVAILABLE LATE JUNE Located just off I75 and Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Seffner
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
50 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
26 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 09:40pm
25 Units Available
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1406 sqft
Close to Highway 60, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a resort-style pool, a clubhouse and a dog park, among other amenities.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE
1909 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1416 sqft
Available July 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1969 Crown Park Drive
1969 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Falkirk Avenue
704 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Heather Oaks
1 Unit Available
143 Valley Circle
143 Valley Circle, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLGroveland, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FL