9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Exceptional coveted ground floor END unit (ABBEY) with golf course view across the 4th fairway, GLASSED and SCREENED lanai welcomes you with an inviting seating arrangement as you watch the golfers and enjoy the sunshine. King bed in master, new TV just installed, tub and shower in master bath, twin beds in guest bedroom, new TV in den and living room. Updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, eating space in kitchen, beautifully furnished throughout, separate laundry room, all that you could wish for in a vacation rental, one car detached garage, impressive clubhouse with dining facility, fitness center, several heated pools, tennis courts, and pro shop. Golf membership transfers if desired for $250 for the duration of your stay. This gated community is centrally located on Palmer Ranch, entrance to the LEGACY walking and biking trail is a short distance from the complex, the YMCA is within five minutes drive, and you are just minutes from the #1 beach on Siesta Key. RENTED Jan., Feb, March 2020. Call for off-season rates.