Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE

9641 Castle Point Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9641 Castle Point Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Exceptional coveted ground floor END unit (ABBEY) with golf course view across the 4th fairway, GLASSED and SCREENED lanai welcomes you with an inviting seating arrangement as you watch the golfers and enjoy the sunshine. King bed in master, new TV just installed, tub and shower in master bath, twin beds in guest bedroom, new TV in den and living room. Updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, eating space in kitchen, beautifully furnished throughout, separate laundry room, all that you could wish for in a vacation rental, one car detached garage, impressive clubhouse with dining facility, fitness center, several heated pools, tennis courts, and pro shop. Golf membership transfers if desired for $250 for the duration of your stay. This gated community is centrally located on Palmer Ranch, entrance to the LEGACY walking and biking trail is a short distance from the complex, the YMCA is within five minutes drive, and you are just minutes from the #1 beach on Siesta Key. RENTED Jan., Feb, March 2020. Call for off-season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
