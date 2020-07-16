All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

8974 GREY OAKS AVENUE

8974 Grey Oaks Avenue · (888) 534-1116
Location

8974 Grey Oaks Avenue, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2120 sqft

Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL: Spacious single-family home located behind the gates at Stoneybrook Golf & CC. Two bedrooms plus den, lots of bright cheerful open space, well-equipped kitchen, tile floors, large screened lanai with lots of seating space for leisurely hours viewing the lake and sunset. Master bath with large walk-in shower and garden tub, two-car garage and nicely landscaped lot. Golf membership transfers for $250 for the duration of your stay if desired. The complex is centrally located on Palmer Ranch, just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach, The Legacy walking and biking trail access is right outside the gate, there is a well equipped YMCA, shopping mall, banks, Costco, restaurants, and a short drive from all the culture that downtown Sarasota has to offer. Call for availability. RENTED JAN, FEB. MARCH 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

