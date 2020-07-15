All apartments in Sarasota County
Sarasota County, FL
8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE
8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE

8735 Olde Hickory Avenue · (888) 534-1116
Location

8735 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8302 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
Superb 3rd floor vacation condo, extremely well equipped with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, bright and cheerful, internet access, flat-screen TV, and a golf course view. The golf membership transfers for $250 for the duration of your stay. The unit is close to the pool and tennis courts. Stoneybrook is a gated community with a fully renovated clubhouse for casual and formal dining, and the close proximity to Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants, make this the perfect vacation getaway.
RENTED FEB AND MARCH 2021. Call for offseason rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE have any available units?
8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE have?
Some of 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
