8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access tennis court

Superb 3rd floor vacation condo, extremely well equipped with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, bright and cheerful, internet access, flat-screen TV, and a golf course view. The golf membership transfers for $250 for the duration of your stay. The unit is close to the pool and tennis courts. Stoneybrook is a gated community with a fully renovated clubhouse for casual and formal dining, and the close proximity to Siesta Key sugar sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants, make this the perfect vacation getaway.

RENTED FEB AND MARCH 2021. Call for offseason rates.