Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

4224 Hidden River Rd

4224 Hidden River Road · (941) 300-1941
Location

4224 Hidden River Road, Sarasota County, FL 34240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you are looking for a private retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this one-of-a-kind home in an airport community may be the perfect place for you! Evoke a sense of charm in this beautiful three-bedroom, two bath home nestled among 5 acres in the gated aviation and equestrian community of Hidden River. Available furnished or unfurnished! The main floor contains an open living, dining, and kitchen area which feature vaulted ceilings with stunning woodwork. Sliding glass doors along four of the walls on the main floor lead out to the wrap around screen porch allowing for an abundance of natural light and fresh air throughout the home. A large master suite with en-suite bath is a private sanctuary from the other two guest rooms and boast gorgeous hard wood floors and a separate screened in balcony, perfect for enjoying the tranquil sights and sounds of the outdoors. A walk-through shower, soaking tub, dual sinks, and heated tile floors complete the master bathroom. The second bedroom is adorned with hardwood floors and french doors leading to the open deck, with carpet flooring in the third bedroom. Outside you will find a two-car garage, storage shed, and 48 X 45 hanger to store your plane! The recently renovated exterior is sure to impress! Updates will include; new landscaping, re-stained decks, and the exterior painted! This home is the perfect oasis for fun filled weekends spent enjoying your all-terrain toys, or an afternoon spent flying over the Gulf! Pets considered, no dangerous breeds. The exclusive community of Hidden River features a private paved and lighted runaway, providing direct access for your plane, as well as a picnic area and horse trails.Schedule your showing today for this unique and beautiful home! Hanger is available for rent at an additional monthly cost of $500.00

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Hidden River Rd have any available units?
4224 Hidden River Rd has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4224 Hidden River Rd have?
Some of 4224 Hidden River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Hidden River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Hidden River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Hidden River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Hidden River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Hidden River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Hidden River Rd offers parking.
Does 4224 Hidden River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4224 Hidden River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Hidden River Rd have a pool?
No, 4224 Hidden River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Hidden River Rd have accessible units?
No, 4224 Hidden River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Hidden River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Hidden River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4224 Hidden River Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4224 Hidden River Rd has units with air conditioning.
