4224 Hidden River Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you are looking for a private retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this one-of-a-kind home in an airport community may be the perfect place for you! Evoke a sense of charm in this beautiful three-bedroom, two bath home nestled among 5 acres in the gated aviation and equestrian community of Hidden River. Available furnished or unfurnished! The main floor contains an open living, dining, and kitchen area which feature vaulted ceilings with stunning woodwork. Sliding glass doors along four of the walls on the main floor lead out to the wrap around screen porch allowing for an abundance of natural light and fresh air throughout the home. A large master suite with en-suite bath is a private sanctuary from the other two guest rooms and boast gorgeous hard wood floors and a separate screened in balcony, perfect for enjoying the tranquil sights and sounds of the outdoors. A walk-through shower, soaking tub, dual sinks, and heated tile floors complete the master bathroom. The second bedroom is adorned with hardwood floors and french doors leading to the open deck, with carpet flooring in the third bedroom. Outside you will find a two-car garage, storage shed, and 48 X 45 hanger to store your plane! The recently renovated exterior is sure to impress! Updates will include; new landscaping, re-stained decks, and the exterior painted! This home is the perfect oasis for fun filled weekends spent enjoying your all-terrain toys, or an afternoon spent flying over the Gulf! Pets considered, no dangerous breeds. The exclusive community of Hidden River features a private paved and lighted runaway, providing direct access for your plane, as well as a picnic area and horse trails.Schedule your showing today for this unique and beautiful home! Hanger is available for rent at an additional monthly cost of $500.00



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

