4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY

Amenities
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet. One assigned Carports. The amenities in the community include: tennis court, Pool, fitness center, business center and clubhouse! On site property management. In this beautiful condo you are only a few minutes away from us41 – Tamiami Tral, Supermarket, movies, shopping, restaurants, legacy trail and the famous Siesta Beach and another gulf beaches. If you consider that location is important, this is the place for you.