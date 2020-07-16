All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:12 AM

4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY

4130 Central Sarasota Parkway · (941) 726-3728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1811 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet. One assigned Carports. The amenities in the community include: tennis court, Pool, fitness center, business center and clubhouse! On site property management. In this beautiful condo you are only a few minutes away from us41 – Tamiami Tral, Supermarket, movies, shopping, restaurants, legacy trail and the famous Siesta Beach and another gulf beaches. If you consider that location is important, this is the place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have any available units?
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have?
Some of 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity