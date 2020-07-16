4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet. One assigned Carports. The amenities in the community include: tennis court, Pool, fitness center, business center and clubhouse! On site property management. In this beautiful condo you are only a few minutes away from us41 – Tamiami Tral, Supermarket, movies, shopping, restaurants, legacy trail and the famous Siesta Beach and another gulf beaches. If you consider that location is important, this is the place for you.