All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD

1622 Stickney Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1622 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
View the intracoastal by SIESTA KEY from your master bedroom porch having a rest on the reclining chairs. This second floor townhouse is in the perfect location for your stay in SARASOTA and a short distance from a world famous beach. Located by the Stickney Point Bridge this renovated and beautifully decorated townhouse is ready for short term stays of a minimum of one month. Up the stairs to the front door and step into this light filled home, all up to date decorating in neutral tones. There is a guest bathroom on the first floor and an extra single bed for overflow guests. Up to the bedroom level and you will find two bedrooms, the master has a king sized bed and the second bedroom features a queen sized bed. There are two porches for relaxing on, one off the living room and one off the master bedroom. There is a washer and dryer in the unit, and the resort style complex features two swimming pools, one overlooking the bay and tennis courts. Summer rate is $2,500 per month, and Season rate is $3,500. SARASOTA, NEAR SIESTA KEY, RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD have any available units?
1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota County, FL.
What amenities does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD have?
Some of 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD offer parking?
No, 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD has a pool.
Does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 STICKNEY POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus