All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 701 Northlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
701 Northlake Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:02 PM

701 Northlake Drive

701 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

701 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
This beautiful condo is available NOW!
This 912 square foot unit is in Sanford located on
gorgeous lake Minnie.

It comes complete with its own assigned parking space and room for guests. Clubhouse has a full sized pool, racquetball court and many other amenities.

Condo Features:
Full kitchen with microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal
Office with French doors that can be converted to a 2nd bedroom
Full size washer & dryer
Screened in Lanai
Brand new ice cold A/C unit
Master bedroom walk-in closet
Living room fireplace
Minutes to shopping and dining

Asking $1200 per month

This unit is available for IMMEDIATE move in!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sanford-fl?lid=12545956

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Northlake Drive have any available units?
701 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 701 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 701 Northlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 701 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Northlake Drive offers parking.
Does 701 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Northlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 701 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 701 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Northlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Northlake Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology