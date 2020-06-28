701 Northlake Drive

Amenities

This beautiful condo is available NOW!

This 912 square foot unit is in Sanford located on

gorgeous lake Minnie.



It comes complete with its own assigned parking space and room for guests. Clubhouse has a full sized pool, racquetball court and many other amenities.



Condo Features:

Full kitchen with microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal

Office with French doors that can be converted to a 2nd bedroom

Full size washer & dryer

Screened in Lanai

Brand new ice cold A/C unit

Master bedroom walk-in closet

Living room fireplace

Minutes to shopping and dining



Asking $1200 per month



This unit is available for IMMEDIATE move in!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sanford-fl?lid=12545956



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5123679)