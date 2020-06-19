All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 615 E 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
615 E 2nd St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

615 E 2nd St

615 2nd Street · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

615 2nd Street, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This brand new duplex has been remodeled from top to bottom. It has new floors, paint, appliances etc. Brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. The bathroom has brand new vanity, and shower/tub combination. New A/C system, new water heater, updated plumbing and electrical.Great location minutes from the sanford historic district, waterfront, and Mellon park. Close to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. A short drive to I4 and 417 toll road.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 E 2nd St have any available units?
615 E 2nd St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 615 E 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
615 E 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 E 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 615 E 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 615 E 2nd St offer parking?
No, 615 E 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 615 E 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 E 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 E 2nd St have a pool?
No, 615 E 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 615 E 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 615 E 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 615 E 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 E 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 E 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 E 2nd St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 E 2nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity