All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 505 Casa Marina Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
505 Casa Marina Place
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

505 Casa Marina Place

505 Casa Marina Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

505 Casa Marina Place, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL!! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Fenced in backyard. Granite counter tops. Brand new carpet.

Lawn care included. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE March 16!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5516357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Casa Marina Place have any available units?
505 Casa Marina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 505 Casa Marina Place have?
Some of 505 Casa Marina Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Casa Marina Place currently offering any rent specials?
505 Casa Marina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Casa Marina Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Casa Marina Place is pet friendly.
Does 505 Casa Marina Place offer parking?
No, 505 Casa Marina Place does not offer parking.
Does 505 Casa Marina Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Casa Marina Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Casa Marina Place have a pool?
No, 505 Casa Marina Place does not have a pool.
Does 505 Casa Marina Place have accessible units?
No, 505 Casa Marina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Casa Marina Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Casa Marina Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Casa Marina Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Casa Marina Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology