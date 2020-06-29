505 Casa Marina Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL!! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Fenced in backyard. Granite counter tops. Brand new carpet.



Lawn care included. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE March 16!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5516357)