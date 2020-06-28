424 ROCKY GROVE LANE E

Amenities
A beautiful home with open floor plan having 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet is conveniently located on the first floor along with dining room, living room kitchen, laundry room, half bath. 2nd floor have 2 more bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a loft. Nice outside lanai. "A" rated Seminole County schools. Minutes to Seminole Towne Center Mall. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and easy access to toll roads. Just minutes away from I-4 and SR 417.