Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom town in an excellent location, close to the 417, minutes to I-4 and the Seminole Town Center area. This townhome features upgraded flooring, 42" upper cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and family room, and covered screened in patio with storage room. Community features gated access, community pool, and clubhouse. Call today for an appointment! Washer Dryer Included