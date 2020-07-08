All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 254 Venetian Bay Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
254 Venetian Bay Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

254 Venetian Bay Circle

254 Venetian Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

254 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home at 254 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771 - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home at 254 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771
Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-491-6879

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to armguzman@aol.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: I-4 East from Downtown Orlando take exit 104, to east on 17-92. Right onto Monroe View Trail, through gate then left on Venetian Bay.

(RLNE5760266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Venetian Bay Circle have any available units?
254 Venetian Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 254 Venetian Bay Circle have?
Some of 254 Venetian Bay Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Venetian Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
254 Venetian Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Venetian Bay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 254 Venetian Bay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 254 Venetian Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 254 Venetian Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 254 Venetian Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Venetian Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Venetian Bay Circle have a pool?
No, 254 Venetian Bay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 254 Venetian Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 254 Venetian Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Venetian Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Venetian Bay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Venetian Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 Venetian Bay Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology