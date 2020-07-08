Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home at 254 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher. Central A/C. Call to schedule a viewing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call Armando Guzman at 407-491-6879



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to armguzman@aol.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: I-4 East from Downtown Orlando take exit 104, to east on 17-92. Right onto Monroe View Trail, through gate then left on Venetian Bay.



(RLNE5760266)