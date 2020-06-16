2533 RIVER LANDING DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This lovely 3/2.5/1 town home is located in the desirable gated community of Riverview. The open floor plan of this immaculately maintained home creates a spacious, bright interior that will make you feel right at home. You will be impressed by the elegant tile as well as high ceilings w/ crown molding throughout the first floor. The gourmet kitchen excites with 42” dark wood cabinets, granite counters, a large island, SS appliances and a stylish backsplash. It overlooks the ample family room & dinette from where you have access to the covered screened patio. Enjoy a yard that backs up to no neighbors. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a bath and the large master suite w/ luxurious master bath featuring a walk in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and glass enclosed shower stall. Live maintenance free with fabulous amenities like the gorgeous community pool/cabana as well as a fun playground. Water is included with rent for extra savings and electricity bills should remain low in this Energy Star Certified home. Tired of your commute? Riverview is one of the only neighborhoods in Central Florida that offers its residents direct access to Sunrail: ride the train to work or happy hour. Another community highlight is Riverview's amazing location: only 3 short minutes from Historic Sanford with all its craft breweries, restaurants/bars and fun events. You will love having access to the Riverwalk for walking or biking. Easy access to I4, 417 and a short drive to the mall + top rated Seminole County schools!