2250 TRILLIUM PARK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool internet access

3/2.5 HOME IN WINDSOR LAKES RIGHT OFF 417 AND NEAR THE AIRPORT IN SANFORD! ALSO only 2+ miles to I4 for ease of traveling anywhere. Like new washer/dryer with like-new Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This is a two-story townhome where ALL bedrooms are upstairs. Living room, Dining Room downstairs with kitchen and family room. Unit come with basic cable and internet. GATED WITH COMMUNITY POOL and TOT LOT for extra great fun! Call today for an appointment to view this great three bedroom townhouse