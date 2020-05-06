All apartments in Sanford
Last updated January 30 2020

2013 Adams Ave.

2013 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Adams Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
***WOW*** REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN SANFORD - ***WOW*** REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN SANFORD
2013 ADAMS AVENUE
SANFORD, FL 32771
Rent: $995/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Affordable, cozy home in Sanford. We just finished remodeling and you will enjoy a refreshed home. Fresh paint inside with a large yard. Not many homes available at this price! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,095 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2873316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Adams Ave. have any available units?
2013 Adams Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2013 Adams Ave. have?
Some of 2013 Adams Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Adams Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Adams Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Adams Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Adams Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Adams Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Adams Ave. offers parking.
Does 2013 Adams Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Adams Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Adams Ave. have a pool?
No, 2013 Adams Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Adams Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 2013 Adams Ave. has accessible units.
Does 2013 Adams Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Adams Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Adams Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Adams Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

