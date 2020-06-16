1430 Retreat View Cir

Amenities
GREAT 3 BDRM 2-1/2 BATH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE WITH NEW FLOORS! - This fantastic townhouse has NEW LAMINATE floors downstairs and NEW CARPET upstairs! This kitchen is roomy with stainless steel appliances, the downstairs has a combination living room/dining room that is large and a guest bath. The upstairs has all 3 bdrms, plus washer/dryer! Situated across from ELEMENTARY school and DERBY track for family fun also! Close to the mall, highways, shopping, restaurants and more also! A Must SEE! LANDLORD PAYS HOA DUES TOO! Landlords will consider short term from 8 months to 10 months also....
(RLNE5168671)