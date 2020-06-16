All apartments in Sanford
1430 Retreat View Cir
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

1430 Retreat View Cir

1430 Retreat View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT 3 BDRM 2-1/2 BATH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE WITH NEW FLOORS! - This fantastic townhouse has NEW LAMINATE floors downstairs and NEW CARPET upstairs! This kitchen is roomy with stainless steel appliances, the downstairs has a combination living room/dining room that is large and a guest bath. The upstairs has all 3 bdrms, plus washer/dryer! Situated across from ELEMENTARY school and DERBY track for family fun also! Close to the mall, highways, shopping, restaurants and more also! A Must SEE! LANDLORD PAYS HOA DUES TOO! Landlords will consider short term from 8 months to 10 months also....

(RLNE5168671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Retreat View Cir have any available units?
1430 Retreat View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1430 Retreat View Cir have?
Some of 1430 Retreat View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Retreat View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Retreat View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Retreat View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Retreat View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Retreat View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Retreat View Cir offers parking.
Does 1430 Retreat View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 Retreat View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Retreat View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Retreat View Cir has a pool.
Does 1430 Retreat View Cir have accessible units?
No, 1430 Retreat View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Retreat View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Retreat View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Retreat View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Retreat View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
