1401 COURT STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near Downtown Sanford! Built in 2018, with 2 car garage, paved driveway, front porch, and back deck with fire pit. High ceilings, vinyl wood flooring throughout main living areas, and plush carpet flooring in bedrooms! Open and spacious kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, pantry closet, and stainless steel appliances. Across the street from a park! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.