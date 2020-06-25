All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

1401 COURT STREET

1401 Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Court Street, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near Downtown Sanford! Built in 2018, with 2 car garage, paved driveway, front porch, and back deck with fire pit. High ceilings, vinyl wood flooring throughout main living areas, and plush carpet flooring in bedrooms! Open and spacious kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, pantry closet, and stainless steel appliances. Across the street from a park! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 COURT STREET have any available units?
1401 COURT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1401 COURT STREET have?
Some of 1401 COURT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 COURT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1401 COURT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 COURT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1401 COURT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1401 COURT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1401 COURT STREET offers parking.
Does 1401 COURT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 COURT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 COURT STREET have a pool?
No, 1401 COURT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1401 COURT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1401 COURT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 COURT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 COURT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 COURT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 COURT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
