All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 138 Cedar Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
138 Cedar Ridge Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:26 AM

138 Cedar Ridge Lane

138 Cedar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

138 Cedar Ridge Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c38058101f ---- Well maintained 3 bed/2 bath home located in the community of Cedar Hill in Sanford. Some great qualities of this property is the tile throughout entire home, split bedroom floor plan, and fenced in backyard all around. Master bathroom is very spacious with a garden tub, separate shower, private toilet room, and large walk in closet. Kitchen has a breakfast nook to the side. Two car garage and laundry closet has W/D hook ups.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home, one small pet under 30 lbs (With approval and non-refundable pet fee). Don\'t wait, call Mo at 407-571-1441 today for a viewing. 2 Car Garage Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceramic Tile Living/Dining Room Combo Possible With Approval Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane have any available units?
138 Cedar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane have?
Some of 138 Cedar Ridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Cedar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
138 Cedar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Cedar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Cedar Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 138 Cedar Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Cedar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 138 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 138 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Cedar Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Cedar Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Cedar Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology