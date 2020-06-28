138 Cedar Ridge Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c38058101f ---- Well maintained 3 bed/2 bath home located in the community of Cedar Hill in Sanford. Some great qualities of this property is the tile throughout entire home, split bedroom floor plan, and fenced in backyard all around. Master bathroom is very spacious with a garden tub, separate shower, private toilet room, and large walk in closet. Kitchen has a breakfast nook to the side. Two car garage and laundry closet has W/D hook ups.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home, one small pet under 30 lbs (With approval and non-refundable pet fee). Don\'t wait, call Mo at 407-571-1441 today for a viewing. 2 Car Garage Breakfast Nook Carpet Ceramic Tile Living/Dining Room Combo Possible With Approval Stove