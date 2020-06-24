You will love this open floor plan water view town home. Conveniently located to the 417 and I-4 as well as shopping. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 Dresdan Court have any available units?
133 Dresdan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 133 Dresdan Court currently offering any rent specials?
133 Dresdan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.