Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Country Club Park. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry .Beautiful ceramic floors throughout the great room, dining, kitchen and master bedroom areas and neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Conveniently located off of I-4 and 417 near the Seminole Town Mall with many local restaurants & golfing nearby. Great neighborhood and Seminole County school district.