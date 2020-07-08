110 Calabria Springs Cove

Amenities
Amazing 5 Bed 3.5 Bath with Loft Gated Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Amazing 5 Bed 3.5 Bath with Loft Gated Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Calabria Springs! This SPACIOUS 2 story home has been UPDATED with NEW CARPET throughout. BEAUTIFUL formal living/dining area is great for entertaining family and friends. AMAZING kitchen has all NEW APPLIANCES, tiled back splash, breakfast bar and CHARMING nook. There is also a UPDATED half bath available for guests. Master suite is located on the first floor and is complete with full UPDATED bath and two walk-in closets. The second floor houses the 4 additional bedrooms all with NEW CARPET and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have NEW VANITIES! There is a small loft area that can be used as an office or seating area. Calabria Springs Cove is conveniently located close to 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 7TH!!!
