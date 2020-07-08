All apartments in Sanford
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
110 Calabria Springs Cove
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

110 Calabria Springs Cove

110 Calabria Springs Cove · No Longer Available
Location

110 Calabria Springs Cove, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 5 Bed 3.5 Bath with Loft Gated Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Amazing 5 Bed 3.5 Bath with Loft Gated Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Calabria Springs! This SPACIOUS 2 story home has been UPDATED with NEW CARPET throughout. BEAUTIFUL formal living/dining area is great for entertaining family and friends. AMAZING kitchen has all NEW APPLIANCES, tiled back splash, breakfast bar and CHARMING nook. There is also a UPDATED half bath available for guests. Master suite is located on the first floor and is complete with full UPDATED bath and two walk-in closets. The second floor houses the 4 additional bedrooms all with NEW CARPET and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have NEW VANITIES! There is a small loft area that can be used as an office or seating area. Calabria Springs Cove is conveniently located close to 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 7TH!!!

(RLNE2521105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Calabria Springs Cove have any available units?
110 Calabria Springs Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 110 Calabria Springs Cove have?
Some of 110 Calabria Springs Cove's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Calabria Springs Cove currently offering any rent specials?
110 Calabria Springs Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Calabria Springs Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Calabria Springs Cove is pet friendly.
Does 110 Calabria Springs Cove offer parking?
Yes, 110 Calabria Springs Cove offers parking.
Does 110 Calabria Springs Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Calabria Springs Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Calabria Springs Cove have a pool?
No, 110 Calabria Springs Cove does not have a pool.
Does 110 Calabria Springs Cove have accessible units?
No, 110 Calabria Springs Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Calabria Springs Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Calabria Springs Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Calabria Springs Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Calabria Springs Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

