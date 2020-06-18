All apartments in Samsula-Spruce Creek
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

63 Lazy 8 Drive

63 Lazy Eight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

63 Lazy Eight Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL 32128
Fly In Spruce Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized 2 car garage. Spacious Great room features a two-sided brick fireplace & a wet bar with wine storage. Large enclosed Lanai with Tile floors & ceiling fans overlook the backyard & Golf Course. Split bedroom floor has a large Master Suite with double closets, dual vanity & walk-in Shower in bath plus sliders to a private patio. Bedroom 2 features French doors from the Great room & walk-in closet & a great view of the Golf Course. Bedroom 3 has privacy of it's own tucked in the front part of the home. This home is located in the Spruce Creek Fly-In & is close to Shopping, Restaurants, Churches, Medical Facilities & The Worlds Most Famous Beach. Make an appointment to see this outstanding home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Lazy 8 Drive have any available units?
63 Lazy 8 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL.
What amenities does 63 Lazy 8 Drive have?
Some of 63 Lazy 8 Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Lazy 8 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
63 Lazy 8 Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Lazy 8 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 63 Lazy 8 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Samsula-Spruce Creek.
Does 63 Lazy 8 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 63 Lazy 8 Drive does offer parking.
Does 63 Lazy 8 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Lazy 8 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Lazy 8 Drive have a pool?
No, 63 Lazy 8 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 63 Lazy 8 Drive have accessible units?
No, 63 Lazy 8 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Lazy 8 Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Lazy 8 Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Lazy 8 Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Lazy 8 Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
