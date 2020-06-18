63 Lazy 8 Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized 2 car garage. Spacious Great room features a two-sided brick fireplace & a wet bar with wine storage. Large enclosed Lanai with Tile floors & ceiling fans overlook the backyard & Golf Course. Split bedroom floor has a large Master Suite with double closets, dual vanity & walk-in Shower in bath plus sliders to a private patio. Bedroom 2 features French doors from the Great room & walk-in closet & a great view of the Golf Course. Bedroom 3 has privacy of it's own tucked in the front part of the home. This home is located in the Spruce Creek Fly-In & is close to Shopping, Restaurants, Churches, Medical Facilities & The Worlds Most Famous Beach. Make an appointment to see this outstanding home.