All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
922 WOODBRIDGE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

922 WOODBRIDGE COURT

922 Woodbridge Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

922 Woodbridge Ct, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quietly tucked away in Safety Harbor. This is a spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome complete with a one car garage. Brand new laminate flooring downstairs. Features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and is open to the living room-dining room. Utility room off kitchen includes washer and dryer. Space at the front as you enter would make a fabulous home office. Roomy second floor includes three large bedrooms. Master bedroom and second bedroom have spacious walk in closets, all bedrooms feature ceiling fans, master bathroom includes double sinks, jacuzzi tub and large updated shower. Private outdoor area with extended patio off living area. Great for cooking out or for pets! Easy access to shops, dining and festivals in downtown Safety Harbor. Great Pinellas county location available right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
922 WOODBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
922 WOODBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 WOODBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garages
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa