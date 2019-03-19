922 WOODBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quietly tucked away in Safety Harbor. This is a spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome complete with a one car garage. Brand new laminate flooring downstairs. Features a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and is open to the living room-dining room. Utility room off kitchen includes washer and dryer. Space at the front as you enter would make a fabulous home office. Roomy second floor includes three large bedrooms. Master bedroom and second bedroom have spacious walk in closets, all bedrooms feature ceiling fans, master bathroom includes double sinks, jacuzzi tub and large updated shower. Private outdoor area with extended patio off living area. Great for cooking out or for pets! Easy access to shops, dining and festivals in downtown Safety Harbor. Great Pinellas county location available right away!