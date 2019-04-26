All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 803 DUVAL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
803 DUVAL COURT
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:46 PM

803 DUVAL COURT

803 Duval Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

803 Duval Court, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Original owner! Modern ranch style home across from Safety Harbor middle school. Walking distance to Main Street and the Marina. Restaurants and shopping just blocks away. 20 minutes to airports. Minutes to beautiful parks. In pristine condition. HUGE fenced backyard with brick patio. Two wood burning fireplaces. Water softener. Alarm system, $36.15 per month. Lawn $65.00 per month. Lovely walk in closets in master bedroom. Hardwood and tile flooring. Freshly painted inside. Remodeled kitchen. Gorgeous new brick pavered driveway and walkway. Sorry, no pets. Tenant insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 DUVAL COURT have any available units?
803 DUVAL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 803 DUVAL COURT have?
Some of 803 DUVAL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 DUVAL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
803 DUVAL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 DUVAL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 803 DUVAL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 803 DUVAL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 803 DUVAL COURT offers parking.
Does 803 DUVAL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 DUVAL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 DUVAL COURT have a pool?
No, 803 DUVAL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 803 DUVAL COURT have accessible units?
No, 803 DUVAL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 803 DUVAL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 DUVAL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 DUVAL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 DUVAL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg