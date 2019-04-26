803 DUVAL COURT

Amenities

Original owner! Modern ranch style home across from Safety Harbor middle school. Walking distance to Main Street and the Marina. Restaurants and shopping just blocks away. 20 minutes to airports. Minutes to beautiful parks. In pristine condition. HUGE fenced backyard with brick patio. Two wood burning fireplaces. Water softener. Alarm system, $36.15 per month. Lawn $65.00 per month. Lovely walk in closets in master bedroom. Hardwood and tile flooring. Freshly painted inside. Remodeled kitchen. Gorgeous new brick pavered driveway and walkway. Sorry, no pets. Tenant insurance required.